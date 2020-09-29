Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer visits Houghton County as coronavirus cases rise

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is visiting Houghton County Tuesday to meet with local leaders as coronavirus cases there spike.

Gov. Whitmer gave an update to local press in the early afternoon. The U.P. remains in Phase 5 of her reopening plan, but the governor said last week she is concerned about U.P. hospital capacity. Coronavirus hospitalizations are rising. Houghton County has 205 active positive and probable cases, according to the Western U.P. Health Department.

Gov. Whitmer meeting in Hancock

Gov. Whitmer is meeting with U.P. community leaders in Hancock to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and response.

Posted by TV6 & FOX UP on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Houghton County K-12 school buildings are currently closed. Michigan Tech and Finlandia University are moving most classes online temporarily.

One thing Whitmer emphasized during her press conference was the need to keep wearing a face mask to avoid going back on our progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’re trying to avoid is going back a phase. You know, no one wants to avoid that more than I do,” Whitmer said. “I know that business owners want to avoid that. I know that parents want to avoid that. I know that our teachers and physicians want to avoid that, and yet, the increase in numbers is concerning, and that’s really why I’m here. We need people to mask up, and I know that, fortunately, this community wasn’t hit as hard as parts of downstate were, but right now, COVID is here, and it is a real threat. And so, the mask which is universally adopted in a lot of parts of our state, is not as, I think, worn here as frequently. And we want to increase that, so we increase the odds that we can stay in this phase and keep this economy engaged, and keep kids safe and their teachers safe, too.”

Check this story for continuing updates throughout the day about Gov. Whitmer’s visit, and watch your TV6 & FOX UP News for complete coverage..

Posted by Western Upper Peninsula Health Department on Monday, September 28, 2020

