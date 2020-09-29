Former MTU Hockey player signs with Montreal Canadiens

MONTREAL, QUE. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech hockey player Jake Lucchini signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced on Monday (Sept. 28). The deal will see Lucchini earn $700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the AHL.

Lucchini signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins as an undrafted free agent on March 11, 2019, after his senior year with the Huskies. He was then traded to Montreal on February 20, 2020, along with Joseph Blandisi for Riley Barber and Phil Varone.

Lucchini, 25, scored four goals and added one assist in eight AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. The Trail, British Columbia native also tallied 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before being acquired by the Canadiens. In 76 career AHL games, Lucchini has 17 goals and 10 assists.

Lucchini played for the Huskies from 2015-19 and twice received the Merv Youngs MVP Award and the Gary Crosby Memorial Award as the teams' leading. Lucchini never missed a game in his Tech career, finishing one game short of the Tech record with 164. He became the 66th player in Tech history to reach 100 career points, finishing with 104 points after 45 goals and 59 assists. As a senior, he co-captained the Huskies and led the team in points with 26 on 11 goals and 15 assists. Lucchini was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2015-16 and was twice on the WCHA All-Academic team. The Huskies won the WCHA Playoff Championship in both 2017 and 2018.

Prior to Michigan Tech, Lucchini played three seasons with the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL. He accumulated 117 career points (48 goals, 69 assists) in 168 games and was named a BCHL Second Team All-Star in 2014-15.

