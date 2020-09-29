Advertisement

Former downstate clergyman arrested in Illinois following AG Nessel investigation

78-year-old Gary Berthiaume is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.
(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A former priest in the Farmington area has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel continues to investigate sexual abuse within the seven Catholic dioceses across the state.

78-year-old Gary Berthiaume is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.

He was arrested on the charge Tuesday at his home in Warrendale, Illinois. He will face extradition to Farmington, Michigan where charges were authorized last week.

The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 at the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, where Berthiaume was a priest of the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Berthiaume  was arrested in 1977 for sexual assault of two other minors in Michigan.  After serving a jail sentence in the Oakland County Jail he was transferred to the Diocese of Cleveland, Ohio. He was moved again in 1987 to the Diocese of Joliet in Illinois.

“My office’s investigation into clergy abuse will continue to receive, review and act upon credible allegations of abuse on behalf of the many victims who have come forward,” Nessel said. “Criminal sexual conduct at any level must not be tolerated, and we must ensure justice is served to those who assault others – particularly those authority figures and people in powerful positions who prey on the weak and vulnerable.”

The Michigan Department of the Attorney General seized 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through search warrants executed in October 2018. Including Berthiaume, the Attorney General’s investigation has resulted in criminal charges being filed against 11 individuals with ties to the Catholic Church.

To learn more about Nessel’s investigation into clergy abuse or to submit information, visit the Attorney General’s website. Tips can also be provided over the phone by calling 844-324-3374.

Michigan Attorney General Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer visits Houghton County as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
She is expected to give an update to local press in the early afternoon.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

News

UPDATE: Donald Moore, wanted by Hancock police, arrested in Forsyth Township

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
33-year-old Donald Devon Moore was arrested Sept. 25 on a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, third offense.

News

U.P. Supply Co. Plaidurday this Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with U.P. Supply Co. owner Buggsy Sailor about the upcoming holiday Plaidurday, a celebration of all things plaid, set for Friday, October 2nd.

Latest News

News

Plaidurday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A discussion with U.P. Supply Co. owner Buggsy Sailor about the upcoming holiday Plaidurday, a celebration of all things plaid, set for Friday, October 2nd.

News

UPDATE: Missing kayaker on Lake Michigamme found in good health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 41-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri was missing from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

News

Finlandia University to move classes online for a week as Houghton County coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university currently reports 10 active cases on campus.

News

UPAWS partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation for empty the shelter

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
UPAWS is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation for an empty the shelter event this weekend

News

Single-stream recycling set to roll out October 1 in Marquette

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Single-stream recycling is ready to roll out in Marquette October 1, City Commissioners were updated on the new program during a regular meeting Monday.

News

Unlock Michigan reacts to Michigan Attorney General’s investigation

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
New video was cited as a key reason for the AG launching her investigation.