Finlandia University to move classes online for a week as Houghton County coronavirus cases rise

The university currently reports 10 active cases on campus.
Finlandia University is offering new online certificates.
Finlandia University is offering new online certificates.(WLUC/FinnU)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is moving classes online as coronavirus cases spike in Houghton County.

The university currently reports 10 active cases on campus. All K-12 school buildings in Houghton County are currently closed and Michigan Tech University has also moved most courses online until Oct. 12.

The following is a campus-wide message from President Philip Johnson on Monday regarding Finlandia’s Covid-19 Safe Open Plan response.

Dear Finlandia Community,

As shared with you last week, we can be very encouraged by our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and in our community. Very recently, however, we have seen the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our neighboring communities rise sharply.  This concerns us all.

Finlandia’s plan for safe living and learning identifies both internal and external trigger points and corresponding actions.  In order to respond to the current and yet very fluid nature of these developments, Finlandia will assess required actions on a weekly basis: Wednesday to Wednesday.  Campus communication will be received each Friday afternoon.

The following actions are being taken for the period beginning Wednesday, September 30 through Wednesday, October 7.

All lecture-based classes currently holding in-person classes will be delivered to students remotely, at their currently scheduled times.  Professors are asked to reach out to their students with information regarding the delivery mode for studios, labs, practicals, clinicals, and capstones.  Questions related to course delivery can be directed to the academic deans or department chairs.

Finlandia’s learning support services, library, and tutoring center remain open and available to students.  For any questions related to these services contact Erin Barnett, Dean of Students at erin.barnett@finlandia.edu.

Finlandia Hall and dining services remain open and operational.  For any questions related to these services contact Leann Fogle, Director of Residential Life at leann.fogle@finlandia.edu.

All athletics team practices and team strength and conditioning sessions are suspended.  Athletic training may continue in the Paavo Nurmi Center (gymnasium and strength and conditioning center) with a maximum capacity of 10 in each of the two venues.  The Paavo Nurmi Center remains closed to the public.

The CDC recommends that students refrain from travel in order to limit potential viral exposure. Students who choose to travel outside of the area may be required to submit a negative test result upon return.

All campus buildings currently open remain so with normal operations including the Chapel of St. Matthew and the TABLE (Finlandia’s student pantry).

Supervisors are encouraged to communicate with their staff regarding remote work arrangements.

This can be a difficult time for members of our learning community and our neighbors.  Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to reach out to Pastor Sarah (sarah.semmlersmith@finlandia.edu), faculty advisors and mentors for support and encouragement.

Protecting one another and our larger community is achievable.  Now, again, we commit to safe behaviors.  We commit to completing Finlandia’s daily symptom tracker.  And, we commit to avoiding public, indoor, gathering spaces.  We are in this, together.  Sticking together we are able to stay together. Be safe. Be kind.

