Advertisement

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.
EGLE Classroom logo graphic.
EGLE Classroom logo graphic.(WLUC/EGLE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - School’s back in session and the opening bell has rung for EGLE Classroom.

As students settle in for a new school year – whether at home or in the classroom – the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is providing a variety of online videos through its EGLE Classroom initiative that teachers and parents can use to supplement school lessons all year long.

Want to learn more about how you can interact with the environment? EGLE Classroom will share new content each week hosted by subject matter experts either on EGLE’s staff or through its partners. Environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

“EGLE Classroom will help instructors to think about how to talk to their students on ways to interact with the natural world around them,” said Liesl Clark, director of EGLE. “We want this to be a two-way collaboration and urge teachers and students to create their own videos that can be shared with others across Michigan as a statewide resource.”

Director Clark calls the class to order with this video. New material will be released each Tuesday.

We’re also looking for some help from teachers and students around Michigan. Record a quick classroom lesson or demonstration, post it to Twitter using the hashtag #EGLEClassroom and don’t forget to tag @MichiganEGLE. Sharing knowledge beyond classroom walls benefits students across the state, wherever and whenever they are doing their schoolwork.

EGLE also has updated its EGLE Classroom educational resources webpage. There, you’ll find classroom resources from EGLE and its partners to assist students and instructors with information on environmental topics. Come back to the webpage often as it will be continually updated with new videos and other instruction materials.

Still looking for more content that can broaden school or at-home lessons about the environment? Check out EGLE’s YouTube channel, where we’ve posted dozens of videos from EnviroMinute shorts to in-depth presentations by staff or recordings of webinars and public information sessions. There’s the Brownfield Flip series, Shoreline Stewards, sustainability issues, lectures and presentations.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

State

More than 11.3K Michigan businesses awarded grants through Small Business Restart Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of September 10, $69 million in grants have been awarded, with all remaining grants to be awarded by September 30, 2020 and reported by mid-October.

News

Gov. Whitmer visits Houghton County as coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
She is expected to give an update to local press in the early afternoon.

Latest News

State

Former downstate clergyman arrested in Illinois following AG Nessel investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
78-year-old Gary Berthiaume is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony.

News

UPDATE: Donald Moore, wanted by Hancock police, arrested in Forsyth Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
33-year-old Donald Devon Moore was arrested Sept. 25 on a felony warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, third offense.

News

U.P. Supply Co. Plaidurday this Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with U.P. Supply Co. owner Buggsy Sailor about the upcoming holiday Plaidurday, a celebration of all things plaid, set for Friday, October 2nd.

News

Plaidurday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A discussion with U.P. Supply Co. owner Buggsy Sailor about the upcoming holiday Plaidurday, a celebration of all things plaid, set for Friday, October 2nd.

News

UPDATE: Missing kayaker on Lake Michigamme found in good health

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
A 41-year-old woman from St. Louis, Missouri was missing from Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

News

Finlandia University to move classes online for a week as Houghton County coronavirus cases rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university currently reports 10 active cases on campus.