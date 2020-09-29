Delta County COVID-19 cases rise

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County’s COVID-19 cases have spiked.

“Right after Labor Day we had 188 total cases today we sit at 485 cases here in Delta County alone. That’s an increase of 297 cases in just three weeks,” said Mike Snyder, Health Officer for Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.

As of Tuesday, 192 of those cases were in the last week. The highest age group affected in the U.P. is the 20 to 29 year old group. They make up 22 percent of all positive cases in the U.P. That’s followed by the 0 to 19 year old group who make up 16 percent of all positive U.P. cases.

“That age group also has the general mindset that it’s not going to affect them,” said Snyder.

With children back in school, Snyder says it makes sense their cases are higher. Escanaba High School’s decision to close the school was not forced by Public Health.

“It was the school district’s decision to close down the school, but with Public Health’s support,” said Snyder.

Right now, hospitalizations in the U.P. are relatively low.

“Our hospitalizations have increased since the summer. We’re currently at four percent hospitalization rate for the entire pandemic, so that’s going back to the beginning of March and that’s for the U.P. cases,” said Snyder.

Snyder says 15 percent of all positive U.P. cases are asymptomatic. He encourages everyone to continue wearing a mask, to social distance and avoid large crowds.

