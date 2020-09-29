Advertisement

Delta County COVID-19 cases rise

Delta County added 192 cases in the last week
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County’s COVID-19 cases have spiked.

“Right after Labor Day we had 188 total cases today we sit at 485 cases here in Delta County alone. That’s an increase of 297 cases in just three weeks,” said Mike Snyder, Health Officer for Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.

As of Tuesday, 192 of those cases were in the last week. The highest age group affected in the U.P. is the 20 to 29 year old group. They make up 22 percent of all positive cases in the U.P. That’s followed by the 0 to 19 year old group who make up 16 percent of all positive U.P. cases.

“That age group also has the general mindset that it’s not going to affect them,” said Snyder.

With children back in school, Snyder says it makes sense their cases are higher. Escanaba High School’s decision to close the school was not forced by Public Health.

“It was the school district’s decision to close down the school, but with Public Health’s support,” said Snyder.

Right now, hospitalizations in the U.P. are relatively low.

“Our hospitalizations have increased since the summer. We’re currently at four percent hospitalization rate for the entire pandemic, so that’s going back to the beginning of March and that’s for the U.P. cases,” said Snyder.

Snyder says 15 percent of all positive U.P. cases are asymptomatic. He encourages everyone to continue wearing a mask, to social distance and avoid large crowds.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Coronavirus

Rep. Beau LaFave tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) received his positive test result Tuesday, after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms over the weekend.

News

Gov. Whitmer visits Houghton County as coronavirus cases rise, urges continued face mask wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
Mask up, Upper Michigan! That was the main point of advice from Governor Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan increases by more than 75 cases Tuesday, 1 death reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
One death was added in Menominee County on Tuesday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.

Coronavirus

‘Twindemic’ fears as flu season approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get this year's flu vaccine to help prevent a 'twindemic' of coronavirus and the flu.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.