City of Negaunee refinancing bonds, saving taxpayers over $800k

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

In a press release, Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron announced the refinancing of two general obligation bonds, a move that will save taxpayers $826,001.87. The city owed $2,064,050 under the 1997 Water Bonds. This came with an interest rate of 4.5%. Under the new terms, the city saved $383,466.22, bringing the total owed down to $1,680,583.78, with a new interest rate of two percent.

Under the 2002 Sewer Bonds, the city owed $1,333,980 with an interest rate of 4.6%. The new terms saved the city $442,535.65, bringing the total owed down to $950,934.35, with a new interest rate of 1.19%.

According to the press release, Negaunee City residents will not see a difference in their utility bills. “But this is a good day for the taxpayers of Negaunee. Not only do we reduce our debt, but this savings can help to stem off price increases,” Heffron stated.

These changes in interest rates are due to the recent slowdown of the economy, which has made borrowing cheaper and more competitive. “The city will continue to seek out every opportunity it can to save taxpayer dollars through refinancing bonds, obtaining grants, and a number of other tactics,” Heffron said.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.