Advertisement

Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.

The Bidens' returns show the couple paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019, including almost $288,000 in personal income tax. The Bidens reported taxable income of $944,737.

The release on Tuesday comes just days after The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and again in 2017, his first year in office. The Times said Trump paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the 15 years before that.

Biden and Trump are set to meet Tuesday night in Cleveland for their first presidential debate, and Trump’s taxes are sure to come up.

Trump has called the reports “fake news” yet still refuses to release his returns himself. Biden already had released two decades' worth of his tax returns, in addition to the federal financial disclosures required of him when he was a senator and vice president.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2019 returns Tuesday. Harris and Emhoff reported paying $1.05 million in personal income taxes and $1.19 million in total federal taxes on $3.02 million in taxable income.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

National

Kentucky lawmakers preview first presidential debate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

National

NTSB faults driver, regulators in limo crash that killed 20

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday that state regulators repeatedly failed to oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.

National

Do debates move the needle?

Updated: 45 minutes ago

National

FDA updates recommendation on silver dental fillings

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

National

FDA updates warning on dental fillings

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Last week the FDA updated recommendations on its website, saying the material is safe for most but there are some people who should avoid the silver dental fillings whenever possible and appropriate.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

State

More than 11.3K Michigan businesses awarded grants through Small Business Restart Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
As of September 10, $69 million in grants have been awarded, with all remaining grants to be awarded by September 30, 2020 and reported by mid-October.