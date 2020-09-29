Another rainy & cool day
The unsettled pattern continues as an upper-level trough is parked overhead. This will bring several more disturbances to the area with more rain. Widespread showers will be around today and tomorrow ahead of two more fronts. A surge of even cooler air moves in on Thursday. This could produce a mix of rain and snowflakes in the highland areas.
Today: Cloudy with widespread rain showers
- Highs: Low 50s, mid-50s elsewhere
Wednesday: Cloudy with more widespread rain
- Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s elsewhere
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers
- Highs: Low to mid-40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain/snow early
- Highs: Mainly low to mid-40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers
- Highs: Mainly 40s
Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy
- Highs: Mainly 40s
