Another rainy & cool day

The unsettled pattern continues as an upper-level trough is parked overhead. This will bring several more disturbances to the area with more rain. Widespread showers will be around today and tomorrow ahead of two more fronts. A surge of even cooler air moves in on Thursday. This could produce a mix of rain and snowflakes in the highland areas.

Today: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

Highs: Low 50s, mid-50s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with more widespread rain

Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain/snow early

Highs: Mainly low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: Mainly 40s

