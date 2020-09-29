Advertisement

Another rainy & cool day

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The unsettled pattern continues as an upper-level trough is parked overhead. This will bring several more disturbances to the area with more rain. Widespread showers will be around today and tomorrow ahead of two more fronts. A surge of even cooler air moves in on Thursday. This could produce a mix of rain and snowflakes in the highland areas.

Today: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

  • Highs: Low 50s, mid-50s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with more widespread rain

  • Highs: Low 50s west, mid-50s elsewhere

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

  • Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of rain/snow early

  • Highs: Mainly low to mid-40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

  • Highs: Mainly 40s

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy

  • Highs: Mainly 40s

