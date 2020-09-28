Advertisement

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.
A census taker knocks on the door of a residence on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says the 2020 census will end Oct. 5, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October, according to a tweet posted on the Census Bureau’s website Monday.

The tweet said the ability for people to self-respond to the census questionnaire and the door-knocking phase when census takers go to homes that haven’t yet responded is ending Oct. 5.

The announcement came as a virtual hearing was being held in San Jose, California, as a follow-up to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction. The injunction ordered last week suspended the Census Bureau’s deadline for ending the head count on Sept. 30, which automatically reverted the deadline back to an older Census Bureau plan in which the deadline for ending field operations was Oct. 31.

The new Oct. 5 deadline doesn’t necessarily violate the judge’s order because the injunction just suspended the Sept. 30 deadline for field operations and a Dec. 31 deadline the Census Bureau has for turning in figures used for determining how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

Koh asked federal government attorneys during Monday’s hearing to provide documents on how the new decision to end the head count on Oct. 5 was made. When a federal government lawyer suggested that the decision making was a moving target without any records, the judge asked, “A one sentence tweet? Are you saying that is enough reason to establish decision-making? A one sentence tweet?”

Koh said in her ruling last Thursday that the shortened schedule ordered by President Donald Trump’s administration likely would produce inaccurate results that would last a decade. She sided with civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ends this month.

Attorneys for the federal government said they were appealing the decision. During hearings, federal government attorneys argued that the head count needed to end Sept. 30 in order to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for handing in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

News

Unlock Michigan reacts to Michigan Attorney General’s investigation

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
New video was cited as a key reason for the AG launching her investigation.

Political News

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Boy Scouts help feed walleye into Lake Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
In July alone, 25,000 fish were put into Lake Michigan on Little Bay de Noc.

Political News

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

News

Bring a national park to your pre-school student

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park rangers and education staff have created short videos to give children a virtual experience of the national lakeshore.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago