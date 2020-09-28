Advertisement

Upper Michigan counties report 3 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, 135+ cases added

25 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.P. Monday, and 8 of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan reported three new deaths Monday. U.P. counties also reported 139 new cases (for Sunday and Monday combined) on Monday.

New cases, recoveries and deaths added Monday are as follows (counties, alphabetically, with data from both Sunday and Monday):

  • Baraga: 2 cases
  • Delta: 55 cases, 1 death, 14 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 8 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Gogebic: 1 case
  • Houghton: 20 cases
  • Iron: 19 cases, 2 deaths, 4 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: 2 cases
  • Mackinac: 2 cases
  • Marquette: 13 cases
  • Menominee: 17 cases, 12 recoveries

As of Monday, Sept. 28 at 3:50 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 2,183 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,032 are considered recovered and 29 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 25 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Sept. 28. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and two others in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and three more patients in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have six patients and three in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 98,177 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.85% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 28.

Michigan reported 1,308 new cases Monday, a combined total of Sunday and Monday cases. So, the state’s total cases are up to 122,735. Eight new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,731 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 95,051.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

