Unlock Michigan reacts to Michigan Attorney General’s investigation

New video was cited as a key reason for the AG launching her investigation.
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.
A Dickinson County voter signing name in support of repealing the Governor's Emergency powers.(Remi Murrey)
By Nick Friend
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel has opened an investigation into Unlock Michigan.

The petition group aiming to repeal some of the governor’s emergency powers.

This investigation comes after Unlock Michigan” announced last week that they have reached over a half a million signatures.

Now the petition’s future, is uncertain due to new video.

“We have recently learned of a video that showed a trainer encouraging people to lie under oath and break the law,” said Mark Fisk, Keep Michigan Safe Spokesperson.

That video cited by the attorney general as a key reason for launching her investigation.

It shows, the unidentified trainer telling petitioners to petition in business parking lots, a tactic that is illegal and how to address police if they are caught. Tonight, that video is being released to TV6 & FOX UP.

“Cops, I should tell you if you deal with cops," said the unidentified trainer. "I deal with cops all the time. Do not get scared that the cops are approaching you. Just be cool. Act like you don’t know anything. You can work the parking lots, I don’t care if you do that.”

Tonight, Unlock Michigan is responding to the investigation saying, “It’s a partisan political farce which is to be expected from this partisan political attorney general.”

TV6 and FOX UP did reach out for a response to the training video and has yet to receive a response back.

The petition itself, aims to remove some of the governor’s emergency powers under a 1945 law. If repealed, the governor would be required to work with the legislature to pass orders.

“I am a big believer in checks and balances and separation of powers in our state government and I think that our elected representatives should have a seat at the table,” said Jake Putala, Unlock Michigan U.P. Regional Director.

So far, the governor has issued 185 executive orders this year.

“Her handling of the crisis enjoys widespread public support and what this really is, is a partisan, political power grab and nothing more," said Fisk.

Unlock Michigan has not confirmed or denied that the training video is theirs.

