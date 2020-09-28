Advertisement

Unbeaten Bears To Change Quarterbacks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles walks along the bench area as he looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles walks along the bench area as he looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy made the announcement today after hedging Sunday following the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.

In other NFL news:

- After completing a winless September with their 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the Broncos will now be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey for the rest of the year. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in the game. He joins Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and others who are sidelined so far in 2020. Denver has a short turnaround with a game Thursday night against the winless Jets.

Latest News

Sports

Michigan Tech football launches limited time only Nike store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The store will only be open until October 8.

Sports

Michigan Tech Soccer earns United Soccer Coaches Academic Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Markle
This is the 10th time that the Huskies have earned the award, and the third straight season.

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Sports

DIGS offering football fans a safe way to watch games outside

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
DIGS in Marquette is doing something special for football season this year, an outdoor bar called ‘City Beach.’

Latest News

Sports

MHSAA announces 2020 Football Playoff format

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Changes for Michigan HS Football Playoff in 2020.

Sports

Houghton and Hancock to play each other after game cancellations

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Houghton Portage Township Schools and Hancock Public Schools have made the decision to play against each other at the McAfee Field at 7pm.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Marquette Senior High School is teaming up with TV6 to air high school sports on Grit TV

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marquette Senior High School scriptwriting class has been livestreaming high school sports since August, but is now teaming up with TV6 news to produce live high school sports broadcasts on Grit.

Sports

Snelson named Director of Athletic Communication, other department changes

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Charlie Snelson takes over as lead person in a number of Michigan Tech sports

Sports

Game of the Week: Kingsford at Escanaba

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Kingsford will be on the road again this week against Escanaba, a rivalry game that the Eskymos have won two straight in.