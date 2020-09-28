Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Houghton County

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.(MGN Image)
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.

After a two month long investigation, UPSET detectives and troopers from Michigan State Police-Calumet Post arrested 35-year-old Antonine Wilson of Hancock. He is being charged with one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. He is also being charged with one count Delivery of Heroin, a felony that also carries up to 20 years in prison.

Wilson was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and his bond was set at $10,000.

After a one month long investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Michgian State Police-Calumet post arrested 34-year-old Amanda Rush of Houghton. She is being charged with one count Delivery of Oxycodone, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. She was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and her bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

L’Anse Warden Electric Company info session being held Tuesday, but hearing postponed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The public comment period has also been extended to midnight on October 21, 2020.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Michigan Attorney General opens investigation into Unlock Michigan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Attorney General’s office says it has received complaints from residents who report they were deceived by petition circulators who were gathering signatures to support the efforts of Unlock Michigan.

News

2,000-acre solar farm proposed for Marquette County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
The Superior Solar Project has been proposed by Savion, LLC for approximately 2,000 acres in Sands Township

Latest News

News

Hiker rescued from top of Hogback Mountain after falling, hitting head

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A 40-year-old woman had fallen, hit her head and was unable to walk.

State

Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist: Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases, deaths reduced

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Rapid Response Grant program has also been created to help local organizations continue the administration’s efforts to tackle racial disparities.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 27, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.

News

Real Estate Spotlight: Who can talk to who in the home buying, selling process

Updated: 3 hours ago
Real Estate Spotlight with Select Realty's Stephanie Jones

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 4

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 3