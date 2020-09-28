Two arrested on drug charges in Houghton County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.

After a two month long investigation, UPSET detectives and troopers from Michigan State Police-Calumet Post arrested 35-year-old Antonine Wilson of Hancock. He is being charged with one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. He is also being charged with one count Delivery of Heroin, a felony that also carries up to 20 years in prison.

Wilson was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and his bond was set at $10,000.

After a one month long investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Michgian State Police-Calumet post arrested 34-year-old Amanda Rush of Houghton. She is being charged with one count Delivery of Oxycodone, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. She was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and her bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.