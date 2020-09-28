Two arrested on drug charges in Houghton County
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Houghton County on Wednesday, September 23, on charges related to selling drugs.
After a two month long investigation, UPSET detectives and troopers from Michigan State Police-Calumet Post arrested 35-year-old Antonine Wilson of Hancock. He is being charged with one count Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. He is also being charged with one count Delivery of Heroin, a felony that also carries up to 20 years in prison.
Wilson was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and his bond was set at $10,000.
After a one month long investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Michgian State Police-Calumet post arrested 34-year-old Amanda Rush of Houghton. She is being charged with one count Delivery of Oxycodone, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. She was arraigned in Houghton County District Court and her bond was set at $5,000.
