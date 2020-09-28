The American Legion Post 186 hosted its semi-annual spaghetti dinner

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion Post 186 in Hancock hosted their semi-annual spaghetti dinner today after their April fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19.

Today’s dinner looked a bit different that previous spaghetti dinner fundraisers as patrons drove up to purchase and pick up dinners drive thru style.

Post’s commander, Rod Guilbault, said today’s fundraiser is more important than ever and the support of the community has been great.

“Our one in April was canceled due to COVID, so we’re relying on this was to make up for that and so far, today it has been just outstanding, and the community support has been great,” he said.

Money made at today’s fundraiser will help go towards veteran programs and ensure the post can continue to hold meetings and events for the community.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.