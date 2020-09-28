Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has something new to add to her long list of accomplishments.

Her latest album “Folklore” just topped the Billboard 200 for a seventh week.

💿 | #folklore by Taylor Swift has extended its record as the longest running #1 album on the Billboard 200 this year with 7 weeks — it sold 87,000 units this week (1,586,000 since release) pic.twitter.com/eqpFoM2W4d — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) September 27, 2020

That gives Swift a career total of 47 weeks at No. 1 on that chart.

It also breaks the old record for female artists, previously held by Whitney Houston.

Adele ranks third.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.