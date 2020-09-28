Advertisement

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks(MGN)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released updated school-related coronavirus outbreak information.

Five new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan on Monday:

  • Holy Name Catholic School, 409 S 22nd St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary- 3 students (Sept. 28 report)
  • Webster Kindergarten Center, 1213 N 19th St., Escanaba - pre-school/elementary -5 cases in students, staff (Sept. 28 report)
  • Escanaba Jr/Sr High, 500 South Lincoln Road, Escanaba - Junior high/middle school - 4 students (Sept. 28 report)
  • Northern Michigan University, Men’s basketball, 1401 Presque Isle, Marquette - College/undergraduate - 2 students (Sept. 28 report)
  • Michigan Technological University, 600 MacInnes Drive, Houghton - College/undergraduate- 8 students (Sept. 28 report)

Previous cases in the U.P. identified by the MDHHS includes:

  • Central Elementary School, 1800 18th Ave., Menominee - Pre-school/elementary - 8 cases in staff, students (Sept. 21 report)
  • Superior Hills, 1201 S McCellan, Marquette - Pre-school/elementary - 2 staff cases, at least 3 other cases- 5 total (Sept 21 report)
  • Northern Michigan University, 1401 Presque Isle, Marquette - Womne’s Lacrosse - 2 student cases (Sept. 21 report)
  • Michigan Technological University, off campus students, Houghton - College/undergraduate:
    • Off Campus 1: 3 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 2: 6 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 3: 5 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Sports Team 1: 5 students (Sept. 21 report)
    • Off Campus 4: 16 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Off Campus 5: 5 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Greek Housing 1: 19 students (Sept. 14 report)
    • Greek Housing 2: 4 students (Sept. 14 report)

Some of these previous outbreaks listed above have since been removed from the MDHHS’s current outbreak lists after having been considered resolved.

The data from the MDHHS is updated each Monday, around 3:00 p.m. eastern, on the MDHHS coronavirus website.

