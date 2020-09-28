Advertisement

Sportsbooks now at Island Resort and Casino

Through a partnership with BetAmerica
Entrance to Island Resort and Casino's sports bar.
Entrance to Island Resort and Casino's sports bar.
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Island Resort and Casino introduced sports betting in its sports bar through a partnership with BetAmerica.

The Island Resort and Casino has been home to a hotel, casino, spa and golf course. General Manager Tony Mancilla says its newest addition makes it a more complete resort.

“The only thing we didn’t have was the sportsbook. We have everything a large resort has now, and the sportsbook is kind of what made it all about 100 percent,” said Tony Mancilla, General Manager for Island Resort and Casino.

BetAmerica is a sports wagering company located in six states across the U.S. Through a partnership with BetAmerica, the Island Resort and Casino is offering legal sports betting. Mancilla says it’ll be a Vegas-style experience, just in Upper Michigan.

“We’re particularly excited about launching here in Michigan. There’s so many passionate sports fans here in the U.P.,” said Andrew Brown, Communications Manager for BetAmerica.

Mancilla also says it’s the only place to legally bet on sports in all of Upper Michigan and much of Northern Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin, I don’t think they’re going to have them for a while so we’re going to be the closest sportsbook to the Fox Valley and the Green Bay area,” said Mancilla.

“There’s 14 self-service terminals for people to get their bets down. There’s more than 30 screens here in the sports bar for people to watch their favorite sports,” said Brown.

The sports bar also features the largest HD video wall in the U.P.

“Particularly with all the sports fans that are visiting the casino, they can now put their bets down on their favorite teams and favorite players and have some skin in the game when their watching their favorite sports,” said Brown.

Mancilla is excited to offer this new interactive experience to people who want to place bets on their favorite teams and players.

