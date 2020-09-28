Advertisement

Shepler’s Ferry rides between St. Ignace, Mackinac Island identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

The six rides happened between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. IGNACE, MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - More possible COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified in Mackinac County.

LMAS District Health Department (LMAS) has determined, through case investigation, several possible COVID-19 public exposure dates and times for those taking Shepler’s Ferry rides between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island.

Shepler’s Ferry:

  • September 24, 2020
    • 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island
    • 4:00 p.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace
  • September 25, 2020
    • 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island
    • 11:00 a.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace
  • September 26, 2020
    • 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island
    • 12:00 p.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace

If you were present on any of these rides during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction. Those with symptoms may also call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

The business is cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions, LMAS says.

This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that from one U.P. health department here.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan counties report 3 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, 135+ cases added

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
25 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.P. Monday, and 8 of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National Politics

President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump gives an update on the nation’s coronavirus testing strategy.

Political News

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing on coronavirus testing strategy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Latest News

Political News

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

State

Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist: Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases, deaths reduced

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Rapid Response Grant program has also been created to help local organizations continue the administration’s efforts to tackle racial disparities.

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.