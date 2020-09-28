Shepler’s Ferry rides between St. Ignace, Mackinac Island identified as possible COVID-19 exposure sites

ST. IGNACE, MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - More possible COVID-19 exposure sites have been identified in Mackinac County.

LMAS District Health Department (LMAS) has determined, through case investigation, several possible COVID-19 public exposure dates and times for those taking Shepler’s Ferry rides between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island.

Shepler’s Ferry:

September 24, 2020 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 4:00 p.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace

September 25, 2020 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 11:00 a.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace

September 26, 2020 7:30 a.m. - St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 12:00 p.m. - Mackinac Island to St. Ignace



If you were present on any of these rides during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your primary care provider or your local health department for further instruction. Those with symptoms may also call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

The business is cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions, LMAS says.

This business has been listed as a possible coronavirus exposure site because contact tracing could not identify all close contacts to a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. Read more about that from one U.P. health department here.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

