Ryan Report - September 27, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.
By Don Ryan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.

Kopecky wrote “World War II Conscientious Objectors: Germfask, Michigan the Alcatraz Camp” about the history of a WWII objector camp located in Germfask.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

