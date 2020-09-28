Ryan Report - September 27, 2020
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.
Kopecky wrote “World War II Conscientious Objectors: Germfask, Michigan the Alcatraz Camp” about the history of a WWII objector camp located in Germfask.
