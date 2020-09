Ryan Report - September 27, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.

Kopecky wrote “World War II Conscientious Objectors: Germfask, Michigan the Alcatraz Camp” about the history of a WWII objector camp located in Germfask.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

