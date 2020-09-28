Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers were without receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and the Saints were without receiver Michael Thomas.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, highlighted by receptions of 48 and 72 yards that each set up touchdowns.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also scored multiple field goals throughout the game, including a 52-yard kick about halfway through the first quarter.

Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring twice on short passes from Brees, followed by shifty runs after the catch.

Kamara’s second TD was a 52-yarder in which he slipped at least four tackles.

Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week, the Packers will host Atlanta on Monday night before going into a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Saints will travel to Detroit for a noon game on Sunday.

