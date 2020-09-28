Advertisement

Peter White Public Library Re-Opening

The building is open for general public access Monday - Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Thursday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Book lovers be advised — the Peter White Library’s back open for business.

Some clarification: technically the library’s been open since July, but those visits were by appointment only. Starting today, patrons can visit the library when they want, no appointment necessary, as long as it falls in that day’s acceptable time range.

The library has also instituted several now-familiar COVID policies to keep the facility clean and its visitors safe and undisturbed. Face-masks are required inside, social distancing is expected to be observed, and perhaps most important and most disappointing, visitors are encouraged to keep their library trips as quick and to-the-point as possible, to limit both their own and others' potential exposure.

“It’s hard as a librarian to say that,” says Andrea Ingmire, director of the Peter White Public Library. “We’ve worked very hard to make the library a place where people feel like they can drop in, and that’s just a very tricky thing right now.”

A number of programs are still operating out of the library, mainly through virtual channels, though the Children’s Room is still giving out monthly make-and-take craft bags for anyone interested.

The Two Books, Two Communities program also operates out of the PWPL. The program is spread out between Marquette and Alger Counties, and it encourages members of both communities to read the same few books and come together every so often to discuss, not only to bring together fellow readers, but fellow U.P. citizens as well.

You can find a link to the Peter White Public Library’s website here.

