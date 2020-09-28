Advertisement

Michigan Technological University changes its health & safety Level

The husky statue on Michigan Tech's campus dons a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech is moving to Health and Safety Level Four for the next two weeks, through October 12.

The university has been operating in level three of its five-phase plan. Coronavirus cases in Houghton County have spiked since MTU students returned to campus in late August. All Houghton County K-12 schools have moved to online learning for the next two weeks.

MTU says lecture-based classes will move to a remote format beginning Wednesday. Labs, Senior Design, Enterprise, and other hands-on instruction will continue in their current form, unless instructors communicate otherwise to students. Research activities on campus will continue with slight modifications.

Indoor and outdoor gathering sizes are limited. The library, dining halls, transportation services, and other student support offices will continue to operate normally. Parents and students will receive detailed communications from the MTU Flex Task Force.

For more information about Level Four, visit https://www.mtu.edu/flex/operations/protocols/levels/

