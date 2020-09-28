Advertisement

Michigan Tech Soccer earns United Soccer Coaches Academic Award

Michigan Tech earns 2019-20 USC Academic Award.(MTU)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUHGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Huskies soccer team earned the United Soccer Team Academic Award last week. The award was given by the United Soccer Coaches, and it honors the academic achievements of the 2019-20 Huskies soccer team.

This is the 10th time that the Huskies have earned the award, and the third straight season.

Teams earn the award by having a 3.0 team grade point average or higher for the whole academic year. Michigan Tech’s squad had a team GPA of 3.63.

“I’m very proud of our team for earning the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award this year,” said Michigan Tech assistant soccer coach Chuck Coan. “This is an award that players really have to put in the work to make it happen. Each year, we emphasize the primacy of academics within our program and encourage our student-athletes to use every resource MTU makes available to them.”

The Huskies were one of four women’s soccer Team Academic Award recipients from the GLIAC.

