Michigan Tech increases COVID-19 testing

The testing lab typically delivers patients' results in 24 to 36 hours.
COVID-19 testing is available at Michigan Tech's Great Lakes Research Center.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the area, Michigan Technological University is moving from Level Three of its Health and Safety Plan to Level Four.

According to the university, lectures will be done remotely. Hands-on classes will continue as usual, unless instructors decide otherwise. Gathering sizes will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Those restrictions, among others, will be in place through October 12.

TV6 reached out to the university’s administration about the changes, but they declined to comment.

Michigan Tech’s Great Lakes Research Center continues to conduct coronavirus tests for those attending the university, as well as the surrounding community.

Vice President for Research David Reed says the lab typically delivers patients' results to them in 24 to 36 hours.

“The ability to get test results in a pretty quick period of time is really important,” said Reed. “Having the lab on campus allows us to control that a little bit. We didn’t know how important it was going to be when we were setting it up, but it turned out to be pretty important to our ability to do what we can to control cases on campus.”

The lab has the capacity to do just over a thousand samples each week. Reed says tests are reaching that capacity since cases spiked.

“We were running around 800 - 900 per week earlier in the month, and now we’re in the 1,000 – 1,100 range,” Reed said.

According to Reed, the lab is working with the Portage Health Foundation to expand capacity in the coming weeks.

The testing lab reports in the past 14 days, 1,414 tests have been conducted. The virus was detected in 56 of those tests. Since July, 155 cases have been identified out of a total 4,912 tests.

Reed says the testing at Michigan Tech is an important part of stopping the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“The sooner you test somebody and find out that they are positive, the sooner you can work with them to stop the spread to other people,” he explained.

Finlandia University also updated their COVID-19 plan on September 28. The university is taking similar precautions to Michigan Tech.

