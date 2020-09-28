Advertisement

Michigan Tech football launches limited time only Nike store

Tech launches Nike football store.
Tech launches Nike football store.(MTU)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A new online Nike store dedicated to the Michigan Tech football team is now open. The site, opened by Michigan Tech athletics, gives fans options for some premium Husky apparel. There are items like team t-shirts, polos, pants, and sweatshirts.

There is a time crunch though, the store will only be open until October 8.

