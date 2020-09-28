Advertisement

Michigan Attorney General opens investigation into Unlock Michigan

The Attorney General’s office says it has received complaints from residents who report they were deceived by petition circulators who were gathering signatures to support the efforts of Unlock Michigan.
An open lock and Michigan map graphic.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - An investigation has been opened into an organization who has been petitioning around the state recently.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is opening an investigation into the group Unlock Michigan, following allegations that members associated with the group may have engaged in criminal activity in collecting petition signatures to repeal state law.

The Attorney General’s office has received complaints from residents who report they were deceived by petition circulators who were gathering signatures to support the efforts of Unlock Michigan, which is trying to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act. Residents said they were told the petitions were to support LGBTQ rights, for medical marijuana initiatives or to help small businesses, among other things.

Nessel’s office also says recent media reports have also revealed what appears to be at least one official working for the Unlock Michigan campaign who was training petition circulators and suggested they use deceptive and potentially illegal tactics to gain signatures for the ballot initiative.

The Attorney General’s office has also received a letter from the League of Women Voters and another from an election law attorney, John Pirich, calling for an investigation into Unlock Michigan’s signature-collecting efforts.

“Our democracy is firmly rooted in the principles of an informed electorate which makes decisions at the polls based on reason and beliefs over lies and deception,” Nessel said. “Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature. But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”

Any potential charges that may be filed against Unlock Michigan and its members will depend on whether criminal activity took place and the evidence compiled by the Attorney General’s office in its investigation. Additional information and details about the investigation may be released at a later date.

TV6 & FOX UP reached out to Unlock Michigan for a statement on this investigation.

“It’s a partisan political farce which is expected from this partisan attorney general," said Unlock Michigan Spokesman, Fred Wszolek.

TV6 & FOX UP had an interview with Unlock Michigan Monday. Tune into your TV6 Early News at 6/5c Monday night for more on that.

Michigan AG press release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

