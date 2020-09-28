Advertisement

Medical Care Access Coalition in Dickinson County available to serve people with Medicare, Medicaid

The open enrollment period for Medicare is coming up on October 7th.
The MCAC is located in the Dickinson County Healthcare System.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Medical Care Access Coalition in Dickinson County is open and available to serve people, with Medicare and Medicaid. It’s a community resource that helps people obtain free essential medications through pharmaceutical and other discount drug programs.

“So, you want to make sure to check your plans for next year, to make sure that the one you have is going to be proper for you for 2021, because they can make changes. So, maybe if your medications have changed or your situation has changed, if you moved or anything like that, we just want to make sure you are properly informed for what’s out there,” said Mylynn Trulock, the director of the Medical Care Access Coalition of Dickinson County.

There will also be a millage on the November ballot, for Dickinson and Iron counties. It’s for the services provided by the coalition. This millage provides funds for the Medicare, and Medicaid counseling and prescription assistance.

To contact the coalition, click here.

