L’Anse Warden Electric Company info session being held Tuesday, but hearing postponed

The public comment period has also been extended to midnight on October 21, 2020.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - An informational session will still be held on September 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., but the public hearing will be postponed to October 21 for L’Anse Warden Electric Co., LLC’s Renewable Operating Permit. The public comment period has also been extended to midnight on October 21, 2020.

The public is encouraged to review information about the proposed operating permit and present comments on the proposed action at any time before the end of the comment period. For more information, go to the ROP Public Notice webpage, then scroll to L’Anse.

Attend the Virtual Information Session on September 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or call in at 312-626-6799 use code 976 4162 7008#. This meeting will provide background information on the Air Quality Division and the draft permit.

To submit comments:

All statements received during the public comment period will be considered by the decision-maker prior to a final ruling being made on the proposed permit. Once all comments are considered, the decision-maker may approve the permit as written, approve with changes, or deny the permits.

Individuals without internet access and who are interested in receiving printed copies of the documents related to the proposed permit or who need other assistance to effectively participate in the hearing should contact EGLE at 906-228-4853 or in Lansing at 517- 284-6811.

