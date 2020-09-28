Advertisement

Lakeview Elementary changes classes due to COVID-19

(WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superintendent Dan Skewis says the rest of Lakeview Elementary will be continuing in-person.

First graders are going online for the next two weeks after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

Negaunee High School also reports a probable positive covid-19 student case. Several other students who had close contact are now in quarantine.

No staff members have been identified as close contacts to the high school case.

