Lakeview Elementary changes classes due to COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superintendent Dan Skewis says the rest of Lakeview Elementary will be continuing in-person.

First graders are going online for the next two weeks after a teacher tested positive for the coronavirus.

Negaunee High School also reports a probable positive covid-19 student case. Several other students who had close contact are now in quarantine.

No staff members have been identified as close contacts to the high school case.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.