CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s been one year since the Calumet Colosseum won the Kraft Hockeyville award.

John Carroll, who handles media relations for the Calumet Hockeyville committee, says one of the most memorable experiences was the continuous support.

“Just how many people nationwide reached out to us and congratulated the Calumet Colosseum for winning that award,” he said.

Along with nationwide support, Carroll says the colosseum being recognized nationally was just as memorable for the entire community.

“The other biggest thing was just the recognition of the colosseum and then getting the national recognition, the NHL game, and having the colosseum on NBC,” he said.

Carroll says the Kraft Hockeyville award, which landed the Calumet Colosseum $250,000 for numerous repairs, will help for years to come. And while it looks like many improvements haven’t been done to the building, most of them are inside.

“We were able to put heating systems in the building so now the fans can be more comfortable while watching the game. We also made several improvements as far as painting the building, painting the locker rooms – minor upgrades,” Carroll said.

Along with those, the Colosseum was able to update the ice plant and sound system.

“One of the reasons the colosseum won was not just the support from the community itself, but the support of the entire area,” he said.

Carroll says he is still just as thankful for all the support from the UP and hopes the repairs made possible by the award will last for years to come.

