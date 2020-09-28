Advertisement

Iron County schools, businesses see spread of COVID-19

In-person learning is no longer taking place in Iron County.
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department located in Iron River.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“The health department made the tough decision of recommending to West Iron County Public Schools, all the Iron County Schools, that we suspend face-to-face learning for the next 2 weeks,” said the West Iron County’s School’s superintendent, Chris Thomson.

Thomson says it’s because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

“It has caused them the concern that community spread is starting to eek into the district,” he added.

Thomson says on Friday he only had two staff in quarantine due to close contact, with a positive case. But that number has since increased.

“By the end of the weekend I probably had close to 20 staff,” he said.

Forest Park, in Crystal Falls is also doing virtual learning. In a statement from superintendent Christy Larson, the district is taking its own numbers from the school and looking at it case by case. She confirmed that school will be virtual only through October 2nd, after being closed last Thursday and Friday, but will continue to work hand-in hand with the health department.

For both schools that means no on-campus activities through virtual learning.

With the current COVID-19 uptick in Iron County, the Crystal Falls Mayor is working with local bars and business to try to slow that spread down. Mayor Mike McCarthy says Friday and Saturday a handful of bars in the area agreed to close their doors early, by 10 o’clock.

“Everyone cooperated well. There were still a couple bars open, that was their choice, but they were still monitoring the crowd size,” he said.

Being a bar owner himself, McCarthy says he hopes this can slow the cases down. He says they will look at the case number throughout the week, to determine the next steps. But for now he encourages people to mask up.

“Just do it, because it is making a difference,” he added.

The schools and businesses continue to work closed with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

