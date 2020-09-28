Advertisement

DIGS offering football fans a safe way to watch games outside

Fans watch some football at DIGS' Beach City.
Fans watch some football at DIGS' Beach City.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Fans looking for a place to watch NFL and college football games now have a place to do it during COVID-19.

DIGS in Marquette is doing something special for football season this year, an outdoor bar called ‘City Beach.’

“With City Beach, we put up five TVs outside and we have the audio going for the games,” said DIGS co-owner Patrick Digneit. “There’s a full menu, full bar service going on outside, and everything is socially distanced. We’re really just trying to give people a different option if they don’t want to sit inside.”

As football season approached, those who cut the cord on cable had been clamoring for a place to watch football without the fear of COVID-19.

“Everything has been calling and asking if we’d be open and we weren’t sure at first,” said Digneit. “We didn’t do it for week one, and we had so many calls, so we said, okay, we’ll put TVs up for week two, and we did that and it was great, so we’re hoping for the rest of the season.”

All you have to do is wear you mask to your seat, and you don’t need to get up the whole game.

“We have servers going to every table, so there’s no stress, you don’t even have to get up, but if you do, put your mask on and follow the safe practicing procedures that are put in place,” said Digneit.

The past couple weeks the weather has been great, but they’re prepared for the cool down, and the snow.

“We’re going full season, rain or shine,” said Digneit. “We’ll have a tent, heaters outside, and we’ll start doing the hot drinks, hot chocolate with whatever you want thrown in, but we’re definitely going full service all the way through and it’s like a true gameday experience.”

With those supplies, DIGS hopes to have City Beach open for games until the Super Bowl.

