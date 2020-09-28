Advertisement

Cleveland-Cliffs announces new major deal

(WLUC)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs announces another major deal.

Cleveland-Cliffs will buy the U.S. operations of Arcelor Mittal for $1.4 billion in cash and shares to become the biggest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay about $873 million of common and non-voting preferred stock, and $505 million in cash.

The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel back in march.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lakeview Elementary changes classes due to COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
Lakeview Elementary pushes 1st graders to online courses.

News

Blackrocks rocks safe and merry Oktoberfest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Some changes with regard to safety while maintaining the annual festivities.

News

It’s been one year since the Calumet Colosseum won the Kraft Hockeyville award

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Carroll says the Kraft Hockeyville award, which landed the Calumet Colosseum $250,000 for numerous repairs, will help for years to come.

News

The American Legion Post 186 hosted its semi-annual spaghetti dinner

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
The American Legion Post 186 in Hancock hosted their semi-annual spaghetti dinner today after their April fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Possible human remains have been found near missing Jeanette Fullerton’s home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The remains will be forensically examined for confirmation that they belong to Jeanette Fullerton.

News

Go kart racers in Marquette County get awarded for the season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Go kart racers were awarded for the 2020 racing season Sunday.

News

First Baraga County death attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reported first Baraga County death attributed to COVID-19.

News

Presque Isle clean-up event makes a difference for nature and the community

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
More volunteers encouraged as the next clean-ups continue into October.

News

Tense Moments at Breonna Taylor Memorial in Downtown Marquette

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
A reflection of civil unrest continuing across the country following grand jury’s Breonna Taylor verdict in Louisville on September 23.

News

Revival reopens in Downtown Marquette with new ownership

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The selection has expanded from dresses to work wear, sweaters, antiques and body essentials.