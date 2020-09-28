Cleveland-Cliffs announces new major deal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs announces another major deal.

Cleveland-Cliffs will buy the U.S. operations of Arcelor Mittal for $1.4 billion in cash and shares to become the biggest flat-rolled steel producer and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay about $873 million of common and non-voting preferred stock, and $505 million in cash.

The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs also acquired AK Steel back in march.

