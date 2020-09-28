Bring a national park to your pre-school student

MUNISING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore announces the development of new online environmental education resources for young children.

Park rangers and education staff have created short videos to give children a virtual experience of the national lakeshore, and also encourage them to engage in outdoor exploration near their home or school.

“Story Time with a Ranger” videos highlight short stories and poems written by park rangers and illustrated with photographs. These tales take young listeners to special places in the park, discover amazing creatures, and learn about other marvels of nature.

“Park Ranger Playtime” videos help young children learn and understand the natural world around them through the fun of play. Kids follow along as park rangers demonstrate hands-on activities such as conducting science experiments, making arts and crafts, and participating in dramatic play.

Links to these videos are located on the “For Young Kids” page on the park website, at https://www.nps.gov/piro/learn/kidsyouth/for-young-kids.htm and also on our official YouTube Channel. Although videos are geared to children age seven and under, they can be enjoyed at any age. Videos include closed captioning and audio description options.

In addition to videos, the park has created new coloring pages for children, which are also located on the website. Be sure to explore all the pages on the park website created for kids and families for activities to do in the park or right from home and school.

