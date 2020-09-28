Boy Scouts help feed walleye into Lake Michigan

KIPLING, Mich. (WLUC) - Boy Scouts in Troop 411 in Delta County helped Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen on Monday by feeding fish into Lake Michigan.

The Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen raised walleye in Oil Tank Pond in Kipling. In July alone, 25,000 fish were put into Lake Michigan on Little Bay de Noc. As of now. only walleye are being raised and fed into Lake Michigan.

“Today it’s just walleye. There are dreams of perch, there are dreams of white fish. It all comes down to committed people and resources,” said Frank Pearson, External Vice President for Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen.

