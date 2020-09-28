Advertisement

Boy Scouts help feed walleye into Lake Michigan

Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sport Fishermen raised the walleye in Oil Tank Pond
Collecting the nets of walleye to put into Lake Michigan.
Collecting the nets of walleye to put into Lake Michigan.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIPLING, Mich. (WLUC) - Boy Scouts in Troop 411 in Delta County helped Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen on Monday by feeding fish into Lake Michigan.

The Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen raised walleye in Oil Tank Pond in Kipling. In July alone, 25,000 fish were put into Lake Michigan on Little Bay de Noc. As of now. only walleye are being raised and fed into Lake Michigan.

“Today it’s just walleye. There are dreams of perch, there are dreams of white fish. It all comes down to committed people and resources,” said Frank Pearson, External Vice President for Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen.

If you would like to learn more about Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sports Fishermen, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unlock Michigan reacts to Michigan Attorney General’s investigation

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Nick Friend
New video was cited as a key reason for the AG launching her investigation.

News

Bring a national park to your pre-school student

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park rangers and education staff have created short videos to give children a virtual experience of the national lakeshore.

News

Medical Care Access Coalition in Dickinson County available to serve people with Medicare, Medicaid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The open enrollment period for Medicare is coming up on October 7th.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan counties report 3 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, 135+ cases added

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
25 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.P. Monday, and 8 of those patients are in the ICU.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.

News

Iron County schools, businesses see spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In-person learning is no longer taking place in Iron County.

News

Sportsbooks now at Island Resort and Casino

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The Island Resort and Casino has been home to a hotel, casino, spa and golf course. General Manager Tony Mancilla says its newest addition makes it a more complete resort.

News

UPDATE: Hancock man scheduled for January trail on child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
32-year-old Justin Henry-Allen Covert faces several counts related to possessing child porn.

State

Animal shelters encouraged to apply for 2021 grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The application deadline is October 15, 2020.