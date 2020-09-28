Advertisement

Blackrocks rocks safe and merry Oktoberfest

Some changes with regard to safety while maintaining the annual festivities.
Blackrocks' Oktoberfest this year was a weekend-long celebration from Sept. 25-27.
(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The original Oktoberfest in Germany was officially cancelled this year. But Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette held its own celebration and in strict COVID safety form this weekend.

People enjoyed the outdoor patio, live music and frosty beers on tap.

Social distancing guidelines and masks were enforced until people were seated at their tables.

Even under limited capacity, the brewery came up with a means to allow in more people to toast and cheer safely.

“It’s not a one day thing where we cram in as many people as we can. We spread it out to try to keep the numbers lower than past years and try to keep everyone as safe as possible," said bartender Logan Zueger.

Blackrocks' Oktoberfest this year was a weekend-long celebration that began last Friday.

