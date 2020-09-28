Advertisement

Animal shelters encouraged to apply for 2021 grants

The application deadline is October 15, 2020.
WLUC File Photo
WLUC File Photo (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Animal Industry Division is now accepting applications from Michigan-registered animal shelters for the 2021 Animal Welfare Fund Grants.

Since 2010, voluntary contributions from generous Michigan taxpayers who checked the “Animal Welfare Fund” box on their state tax returns has resulted in more than $1.3 million being awarded to 189 facilities.

The funds go directly to registered shelters in order to support efforts that increase sterilization rates among dogs and cats prior to adoption, provide anti-cruelty training for animal law enforcement agencies, offer proper animal care programs to the public, and assist shelters with the unreimbursed costs of care for animals involved in legal investigations.

“Because of these funds, despite the complications that arose due to the pandemic, current grantees were able to provide crucial care for their animals,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “Thanks to the generous support of Michiganders, local animal shelters across Michigan continue to have the ability to make a positive impact in their community.”

Again, applications are due by October 15, 2020. For more information or to apply, please visit www.michigan.gov/animalshelters

MDARD Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

