An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

Tuesday: Generally cloudy, some showers with little temperature change

Highs: mainly 50s

Wednesday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy

Highs: near 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Colder, brisk winds with some showers

Highs: mainly 40s with some 50-degree readings far southern sections

Friday: Cold with some showers, most numerous near Lake Superior; there is a chance of some snow or snow pellets in the higher elevations of the northwest and north-central U.P.

Highs: 40s

Current indications call for well below average temperatures over the weekend with little or no precipitation expected.

