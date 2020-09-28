An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week
The Coldest High Temperatures are Expected Late in the Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
Tuesday: Generally cloudy, some showers with little temperature change
Highs: mainly 50s
Wednesday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy
Highs: near 50 into the 50s
Thursday: Colder, brisk winds with some showers
Highs: mainly 40s with some 50-degree readings far southern sections
Friday: Cold with some showers, most numerous near Lake Superior; there is a chance of some snow or snow pellets in the higher elevations of the northwest and north-central U.P.
Highs: 40s
Current indications call for well below average temperatures over the weekend with little or no precipitation expected.
