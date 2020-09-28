Advertisement

An Unsettled, Chilly Weather Pattern will Linger Through the Week

The Coldest High Temperatures are Expected Late in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Generally cloudy, some showers with little temperature change

Highs: mainly 50s

Wednesday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy

Highs: near 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Colder, brisk winds with some showers

Highs: mainly 40s with some 50-degree readings far southern sections

Friday: Cold with some showers, most numerous near Lake Superior; there is a chance of some snow or snow pellets in the higher elevations of the northwest and north-central U.P.

Highs: 40s

Current indications call for well below average temperatures over the weekend with little or no precipitation expected.

