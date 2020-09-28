Advertisement

A wet and cool week ahead of us

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A front moves out of the U.P. today, but behind it, lake enhanced rain showers develop, especially on the east end. Then, a few more disturbances will move through this week with widespread tomorrow and Wednesday. By Thursday an upper-level trough will deepen bringing a surge of polar air. This could trigger a few snowflakes by Friday morning in higher elevations.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon

Highs: Low to mid-50s west and central, upper 50s east

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to around 60° elsewhere

Wednesday: More widespread rain developing during the day

Highs: Mainly 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain showers. Cooler air moves in at night with a few snowflakes in the higher elevations

Highs: Around 50° along Lake Michigan, the low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday Night: Cloudy with light rain and few snowflakes in the highlands

Lows: Low 30s!

Friday: A chilly morning and staying cool. Mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mid 40s for most, around 50° in the southeast

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Low 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight of snow showers near the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.

Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph

Forecast

The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 25, 2020

Forecast

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this weekend through next week.

Latest News

Forecast

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for the evening of September 24, 2020

Forecast

Wet morning is the start of an active pattern

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An active pattern begins today with morning rain.

Forecast

Cloud Cover Will Mean a Cool-down Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 23, 2020

Forecast

Another nice day before our next rain maker

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm day before rain returns with a front.

Forecast

One More Sunny, Warm and Dry Day in This Stretch

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for September 22, 2020

Forecast

A summer-like start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm week underway.