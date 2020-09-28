A wet and cool week ahead of us

A front moves out of the U.P. today, but behind it, lake enhanced rain showers develop, especially on the east end. Then, a few more disturbances will move through this week with widespread tomorrow and Wednesday. By Thursday an upper-level trough will deepen bringing a surge of polar air. This could trigger a few snowflakes by Friday morning in higher elevations.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon

Highs: Low to mid-50s west and central, upper 50s east

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain

Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to around 60° elsewhere

Wednesday: More widespread rain developing during the day

Highs: Mainly 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain showers. Cooler air moves in at night with a few snowflakes in the higher elevations

Highs: Around 50° along Lake Michigan, the low to mid-40s elsewhere

Thursday Night: Cloudy with light rain and few snowflakes in the highlands

Lows: Low 30s!

Friday: A chilly morning and staying cool. Mostly to partly cloudy

Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mid 40s for most, around 50° in the southeast

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Low 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.