A wet and cool week ahead of us
A front moves out of the U.P. today, but behind it, lake enhanced rain showers develop, especially on the east end. Then, a few more disturbances will move through this week with widespread tomorrow and Wednesday. By Thursday an upper-level trough will deepen bringing a surge of polar air. This could trigger a few snowflakes by Friday morning in higher elevations.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon
Highs: Low to mid-50s west and central, upper 50s east
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain
Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to around 60° elsewhere
Wednesday: More widespread rain developing during the day
Highs: Mainly 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered rain showers. Cooler air moves in at night with a few snowflakes in the higher elevations
Highs: Around 50° along Lake Michigan, the low to mid-40s elsewhere
Thursday Night: Cloudy with light rain and few snowflakes in the highlands
Lows: Low 30s!
Friday: A chilly morning and staying cool. Mostly to partly cloudy
Highs: Low to mid-40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool
Highs: Mid 40s for most, around 50° in the southeast
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool
Highs: Low 50s
