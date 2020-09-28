A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight of snow showers near the weekend

A deep low pressure system over central Canada will open the path for a series of storms to enter the Upper Peninsula and provide chances of rain throughout the week. An associated cold polar air mass migrates downward and will cause temperatures to dip into the low 30s in some parts of the U.P overnight Wednesday. Thursday night carries the potential for rain plus a mix of lake effect snow over the Lake Superior shorelines.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, breezy NW winds gusting 25-30 mph

Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms

Highs: 50

Thursday: Cloudy and cold, with a chance of rain and rain/snow mix in the evening

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

