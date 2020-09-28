A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight of snow showers near the weekend
A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.
A deep low pressure system over central Canada will open the path for a series of storms to enter the Upper Peninsula and provide chances of rain throughout the week. An associated cold polar air mass migrates downward and will cause temperatures to dip into the low 30s in some parts of the U.P overnight Wednesday. Thursday night carries the potential for rain plus a mix of lake effect snow over the Lake Superior shorelines.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, breezy NW winds gusting 25-30 mph
Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms
Highs: 50
Thursday: Cloudy and cold, with a chance of rain and rain/snow mix in the evening
Highs: 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
Highs: 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s
