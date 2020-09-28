Advertisement

A rainy, breezy start to the week followed by a cold spell and slight of snow showers near the weekend

A cold northerly wind and sufficient moisture can add snow showers to the mix over Lake Superior shores Thursday night.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A deep low pressure system over central Canada will open the path for a series of storms to enter the Upper Peninsula and provide chances of rain throughout the week. An associated cold polar air mass migrates downward and will cause temperatures to dip into the low 30s in some parts of the U.P overnight Wednesday. Thursday night carries the potential for rain plus a mix of lake effect snow over the Lake Superior shorelines.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, breezy NW winds gusting 25-30 mph

Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms

Highs: 50

Thursday: Cloudy and cold, with a chance of rain and rain/snow mix in the evening

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph

Forecast

The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 25, 2020

Forecast

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this weekend through next week.

Forecast

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for the evening of September 24, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Wet morning is the start of an active pattern

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An active pattern begins today with morning rain.

Forecast

Cloud Cover Will Mean a Cool-down Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 23, 2020

Forecast

Another nice day before our next rain maker

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm day before rain returns with a front.

Forecast

One More Sunny, Warm and Dry Day in This Stretch

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for September 22, 2020

Forecast

A summer-like start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm week underway.

Forecast

The Warm Spell Continues

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for September 21, 2020