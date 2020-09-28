Advertisement

2,000-acre solar farm proposed for Marquette County

Informational open house planned
Solar project proposed for Sands Township
Solar project proposed for Sands Township(MGN)
By Steve Asplund
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The first steps in locating a 2,000-acre, 150-megawatt solar farm in Sands Township takes place Thursday, October 1. An open house is scheduled for the Superior Solar Project at 5:00 p.m. at the Sands Township Building.

In a community letter, Savion, LLC says during the last year they’ve evaluated sites in Marquette County. They’ve settled on a proposed area southwest of the Crossroads location. Savion has been assessing land availability, electrical transmission, environmental consideration and design feasibility, in considering a location.

Mapping images of Savion, LLC's proposal for the "Superior Solar Farm" in Sands Township.
Mapping images of Savion, LLC's proposal for the "Superior Solar Farm" in Sands Township.(Savion, LLC/WLUC Edits)

Randy Yelle, Sands Township Zoning Administrator, says the property is owned by Cleveland Cliffs. He says Savion would lease the property. Yelle says the township has received no permits for the project at this time. Yelle says he would, however, expect them by the end of this year or in early 2021.

Yelle adds, the project is positioned over the Sands Township aquifer, but does not expect any problems. He also says there are some Marquette County easements involved with the proposed project, but he sees no problems with changing those.

Savion says they’ll share detailed project-specific information and receive feedback from the community at Thursday’s meeting. Sands Township Zoning Administrator Yelle says he would expect construction to start in a couple of years.

Savion was founded in 2019 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. Savion is one of the largest utility-scale solar and energy storage project development companies in the United States. The company was formed when Macquarie’s Green Investment Group acquired the solar and energy storage unit of Tradewind Energy.

They have 92 employees with 26 solar projects in operation across 10 states. One of those solar projects is in downstate Muskegon County.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hiker rescued from top of Hogback Mountain after falling, hitting head

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A 40-year-old woman had fallen, hit her head and was unable to walk.

State

Gov. Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Gilchrist: Racial disparities in COVID-19 cases, deaths reduced

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Rapid Response Grant program has also been created to help local organizations continue the administration’s efforts to tackle racial disparities.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - September 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with local author, Jane Kopecky.

News

Real Estate Spotlight: Who can talk to who in the home buying, selling process

Updated: 2 hours ago
Real Estate Spotlight with Select Realty's Stephanie Jones

Latest News

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 4

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 3

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 2

VOD Recordings

The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ryan Report - September 27, 2020 - Part 1

VOD Recordings

Our Water documentary features Lake Superior

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Four kayakers travel around Lake Superior to highlight efforts to protect its waters

News

Peter White Public Library reopens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with the director of the Peter White Public Library, Andrea Ingmire, regarding the re-opening of the facility for general public access, and the programs available to patrons in the Fall season.