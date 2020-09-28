2,000-acre solar farm proposed for Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The first steps in locating a 2,000-acre, 150-megawatt solar farm in Sands Township takes place Thursday, October 1. An open house is scheduled for the Superior Solar Project at 5:00 p.m. at the Sands Township Building.

In a community letter, Savion, LLC says during the last year they’ve evaluated sites in Marquette County. They’ve settled on a proposed area southwest of the Crossroads location. Savion has been assessing land availability, electrical transmission, environmental consideration and design feasibility, in considering a location.

Mapping images of Savion, LLC's proposal for the "Superior Solar Farm" in Sands Township. (Savion, LLC/WLUC Edits)

Randy Yelle, Sands Township Zoning Administrator, says the property is owned by Cleveland Cliffs. He says Savion would lease the property. Yelle says the township has received no permits for the project at this time. Yelle says he would, however, expect them by the end of this year or in early 2021.

Yelle adds, the project is positioned over the Sands Township aquifer, but does not expect any problems. He also says there are some Marquette County easements involved with the proposed project, but he sees no problems with changing those.

Savion says they’ll share detailed project-specific information and receive feedback from the community at Thursday’s meeting. Sands Township Zoning Administrator Yelle says he would expect construction to start in a couple of years.

Savion was founded in 2019 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. Savion is one of the largest utility-scale solar and energy storage project development companies in the United States. The company was formed when Macquarie’s Green Investment Group acquired the solar and energy storage unit of Tradewind Energy.

They have 92 employees with 26 solar projects in operation across 10 states. One of those solar projects is in downstate Muskegon County.

