UPDATE: Possible human remains have been found near missing Jeanette Fullerton’s home

The remains will be forensically examined for confirmation of belonging to Jeanette Fullerton.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Clothes and subsequently bones that appear to be human were both found about two miles from Jeanette “Jean” Fullerton’s home during a search Sunday, according to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

The clothes match what Jeanette Fullerton was last seen wearing in 2017.

Fullerton went missing Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at her home in Wausaukee, Wis. The 83-year-old woman was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt and pink pants. She, also, suffered from dementia.

On September 18, new evidence surfaced about Fullerton’s missing case which reignited a new search Sunday. Sauve reported there was a foot search team of over 110 people.

The remains will be forensically examined for confirmation that they are that of the missing woman.

The Fullerton family, Wagner Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office thanks all volunteers for their assistance in all of the searches that have been conducted in this case.

The case remains under the investigation of the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner.

