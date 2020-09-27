Tense Moments at Breonna Taylor Memorial in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bustling downtown of Marquette became a stage of impassioned demonstrations for racial justice Saturday.

A memorial held in honoring Breonna Taylor quickly turned tense. Chants of ‘Say her name: Breonna Taylor’ can be heard by the protesters, followed by counter-protesters across Washington street chanting ‘She’s a criminal’ in return.

It was a reflection of the civil unrest continuing across the country, following the grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“At all the people that live their lives blind to the fact that the injustices are still happening today, we need to bring light that it happens every day and that is being a voice out here. So I’m going to continue to do it,” said protestor Carolyn Koneda.

The memorial for Breonna Taylor took place along the steps of the United States Postal Service building on Washington and 3rd Street -- a high-traffic area at the heart of downtown Marquette.

