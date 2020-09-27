Advertisement

Tense Moments at Breonna Taylor Memorial in Downtown Marquette

A reflection of civil unrest continuing across the country following grand jury’s Breonna Taylor verdict in Louisville on September 23
A memorial honoring Breonna Taylor quickly turned tense among protesters and counter-protesters in Downtown Marquette Saturday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The bustling downtown of Marquette became a stage of impassioned demonstrations for racial justice Saturday.

A memorial held in honoring Breonna Taylor quickly turned tense. Chants of ‘Say her name: Breonna Taylor’ can be heard by the protesters, followed by counter-protesters across Washington street chanting ‘She’s a criminal’ in return.

It was a reflection of the civil unrest continuing across the country, following the grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“At all the people that live their lives blind to the fact that the injustices are still happening today, we need to bring light that it happens every day and that is being a voice out here. So I’m going to continue to do it,” said protestor Carolyn Koneda.

The memorial for Breonna Taylor took place along the steps of the United States Postal Service building on Washington and 3rd Street -- a high-traffic area at the heart of downtown Marquette.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

