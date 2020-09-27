Revival reopens in Downtown Marquette with new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Revival had it’s grand opening Saturday in Downtown Marquette.

The woman’s clothing boutique had brand new merchandise and expansive options.

New owner Holly Degroot said the merchandise ranges from a new work wardrobe to body essentials and even antiques.

Shoppers can also complete their outfit with some new accessories.

Degroot said she is happy to now be apart of the Downtown Marquette community.

“It’s basically all new merchandise in here today," Degroot said. "So we’ll be open this week, Monday through Saturday 11 to 5:30. I would just love for people to come out and check it out.”

Degroot also said she is working on getting their online store up and running by winter.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.