Advertisement

Revival reopens in Downtown Marquette with new ownership

Revival clothing store in Downtown Marquette
Revival clothing store in Downtown Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Revival had it’s grand opening Saturday in Downtown Marquette.

The woman’s clothing boutique had brand new merchandise and expansive options.

New owner Holly Degroot said the merchandise ranges from a new work wardrobe to body essentials and even antiques.

Shoppers can also complete their outfit with some new accessories.

Degroot said she is happy to now be apart of the Downtown Marquette community.

“It’s basically all new merchandise in here today," Degroot said. "So we’ll be open this week, Monday through Saturday 11 to 5:30. I would just love for people to come out and check it out.”

Degroot also said she is working on getting their online store up and running by winter.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

18th Annual Sally’s Ride was a success despite pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The weather held up, a good amount of participants signed up and donations were flowing at the annual Sally's Ride.

News

Ishpeming teen in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the scene, the 19 year old man was walking along the edge of the road around 6:25 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by what was described as a mid to large sized vehicle.

News

Kayakers rescued by tour boat in Munising Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Both people lifted by a “man overboard” apparatus.

News

Volunteers gather to clean Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Beaches and nature trails tidied up as a way to commemorate National Public Lands Day.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 99 Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Total U.P. cases have reached more than 2,000.

News

UPAWS receives surprise donation from Bayshore Veterinary Hospital

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Nearly $800 raised since May as part of a pop fundraiser.

News

Escanaba house fire on S 19th St.

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
There were no injuries, but fire officials say one animal died in the fire and one dog was rescued from the house.

News

Opening week of autumn delivers peek time for peak fall colors

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Peak season for fall foliage in the UP can carry on as far as through mid-October.

Coronavirus

Crystal Falls mayor works with bars to try slowing spread of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Some bars are closing earlier this weekend in the hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus cases.

State

State representatives introduce mining inspector reform legislation in House, Senate

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
County mining inspectors serve an important role of regularly inspecting abandoned, closed or idled mines.