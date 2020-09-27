Presque Isle clean-up event makes a difference for nature and the community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The organization’s mission is “(t)o celebrate nature through education and action in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”

The MooseWood Nature Center at Presque Isle hosted their weekend clean-up event Saturday afternoon. Volunteers from NMU and the ‘Clean U-P Initiative’ joined in picking up any trash found throughout the park including along the shore.

The clean-up program began last summer. And the nature center says the more volunteers they have, the better as the park continues to draw numbers of visitors this fall.

“We have the NMU Medicinal Plant Chemistry Club out here today. It’s one of the newer clubs on campus with the start of that new program. They’re out there as troopers cleaning up quite a bit of trash -- I was out there earlier (too). We’re happy to have students become involved now,” said Erik Johnson of the MooseWood Nature Center Board of Directors.

Johnson said that the next Presque Isle weekend clean-ups are scheduled for October 10 and 24, from 12-4 p.m. -- meeting first at the nature center.

If you’d like to volunteer in MooseWood Nature Center’s future events or to learn more about the non-profit, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.