Ishpeming teen in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

An Ishpeming teen is in serious condition tonight after being struck by a vehicle on US 41 near CO Rd CJ and Jerzee’s 41 Club in Ely Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the scene, the 19 year old man was walking along the edge of the road around 6:25 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by what was described as a mid to large sized vehicle. Driving the vehicle was a 39 year old man from Marquette Country, currently living in Wisconsin.

The teen was transported to UPHS-Marquette by UPHS-Bell EMS.

According to the driver, he was heading east when he came upon the teen walking along the road edge/fog line. The driver says the teen was wearing dark clothing and that avoiding him was not possible.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department says that alcohol could have been a factor, but no citations have been issued at this time and the crash is still under investigation. Ishpeming Township Fire Department also assisted on the scene.

