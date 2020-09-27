Go kart racers in Marquette County get awarded for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Kart Club wrapped up their season with an award ceremony Sunday.

Kids as young as the age of five received awards based on the amount of points accumulated during the go kart season.

Racers were also awarded Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved driver of the year.

There are five racing classes that kids ages five through fifteen are placed in and two classes for the adults.

Racer Jesse Hendrickson said he had never won a championship prior than 2020, but this year, he received two first place trophies in the rookie and junior classes and he hopes to keep it going.

“My goals for next year are to win another championship, of course, and hopefully have people in my class because I race against people that all older than me,” Hendrickson said.

If you’re interested, in racing with the Marquette Kart Club it cost $7 for a pit pass and $10 for each race you choose to participate in.

