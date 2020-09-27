Advertisement

Go kart racers in Marquette County get awarded for the season

Trophies at Marquette Kart Club Award Ceremony
Trophies at Marquette Kart Club Award Ceremony(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Kart Club wrapped up their season with an award ceremony Sunday.

Kids as young as the age of five received awards based on the amount of points accumulated during the go kart season.

Racers were also awarded Sportsman of the Year and Most Improved driver of the year.

There are five racing classes that kids ages five through fifteen are placed in and two classes for the adults.

Racer Jesse Hendrickson said he had never won a championship prior than 2020, but this year, he received two first place trophies in the rookie and junior classes and he hopes to keep it going.

“My goals for next year are to win another championship, of course, and hopefully have people in my class because I race against people that all older than me,” Hendrickson said.

If you’re interested, in racing with the Marquette Kart Club it cost $7 for a pit pass and $10 for each race you choose to participate in.

Follow their Facebook page to find out more information.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Possible human remains have been found near missing Jeanette Fullerton’s home

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The remains will be forensically examined for confirmation that they belong to Jeanette Fullerton.

News

First Baraga County death attributed to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reported first Baraga County death attributed to COVID-19.

News

Presque Isle clean-up event makes a difference for nature and the community

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
More volunteers encouraged as the next clean-ups continue into October.

News

Tense Moments at Breonna Taylor Memorial in Downtown Marquette

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
A reflection of civil unrest continuing across the country following grand jury’s Breonna Taylor verdict in Louisville on September 23.

Latest News

News

Revival reopens in Downtown Marquette with new ownership

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The selection has expanded from dresses to work wear, sweaters, antiques and body essentials.

News

18th Annual Sally’s Ride was a success despite pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The weather held up, a good amount of participants signed up and donations were flowing at the annual Sally's Ride.

News

Ishpeming teen in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the scene, the 19 year old man was walking along the edge of the road around 6:25 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by what was described as a mid to large sized vehicle.

News

Kayakers rescued by tour boat in Munising Bay

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Both people lifted by a “man overboard” apparatus.

News

Volunteers gather to clean Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Beaches and nature trails tidied up as a way to commemorate National Public Lands Day.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 99 Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Total U.P. cases have reached more than 2,000.