Advertisement

Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph
A deep trough of low pressure based up in Hudson Bay bringing in a colder airmass and a wet week ahead for the Upper Peninsula.
A deep trough of low pressure based up in Hudson Bay bringing in a colder airmass and a wet week ahead for the Upper Peninsula.(Noel Navarro)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast following frontal passage east of the U.P. by midday Sunday. Breezy winds from west can reach gusts exceeding 25 mph. A deep trough of low pressure based up in Hudson Bay looks to bring a colder airmass and a batch of storms down to the Upper Peninsula for next week.

Sunday: Isolated AM showers and patchy fog going to a mix of clouds & sun into the afternoon; westerly breezes with gusts in excess of 25mph

Highs: 60s

Monday: Chance of rain

Highs: mid 50s to around 60 northwest, 60s southeast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cold

Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Highs: 40s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

The Weekend Begins with Warm Temperatures, but a Trend Toward Colder is in the Offing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 25, 2020

Forecast

After the fog a stormy pattern develops

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Several fronts will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this weekend through next week.

Forecast

While Temperatures Warm, Cloudy Skies Will Tend to Linger

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for the evening of September 24, 2020

Forecast

Wet morning is the start of an active pattern

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An active pattern begins today with morning rain.

Latest News

Forecast

Cloud Cover Will Mean a Cool-down Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of September 23, 2020

Forecast

Another nice day before our next rain maker

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm day before rain returns with a front.

Forecast

One More Sunny, Warm and Dry Day in This Stretch

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for September 22, 2020

Forecast

A summer-like start to fall

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
An unseasonably warm week underway.

Forecast

The Warm Spell Continues

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather story for September 21, 2020

Forecast

Summer feel in the air

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A warmer than normal week is ahead of us.