Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.

A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast following frontal passage east of the U.P. by midday Sunday. Breezy winds from west can reach gusts exceeding 25 mph. A deep trough of low pressure based up in Hudson Bay looks to bring a colder airmass and a batch of storms down to the Upper Peninsula for next week.

Sunday: Isolated AM showers and patchy fog going to a mix of clouds & sun into the afternoon; westerly breezes with gusts in excess of 25mph

Highs: 60s

Monday: Chance of rain

Highs: mid 50s to around 60 northwest, 60s southeast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cold

Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

Highs: 40s

