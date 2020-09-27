Sunday: Chance of showers and patchy fog a.m.; sunny breaks and breezy winds p.m.
Mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon with westerly breezes in excess of 25 mph
A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast following frontal passage east of the U.P. by midday Sunday. Breezy winds from west can reach gusts exceeding 25 mph. A deep trough of low pressure based up in Hudson Bay looks to bring a colder airmass and a batch of storms down to the Upper Peninsula for next week.
Sunday: Isolated AM showers and patchy fog going to a mix of clouds & sun into the afternoon; westerly breezes with gusts in excess of 25mph
Highs: 60s
Monday: Chance of rain
Highs: mid 50s to around 60 northwest, 60s southeast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cooler
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
Highs: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and cold
Highs: 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
Highs: 40s
