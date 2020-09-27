18th Annual Sally’s Ride was a success despite pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sally’s Fund wrapped up their 18th Annual Sally’s Ride fundraising at Marquette County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Equestrian lovers had the option to ride on a 5-mile or 10-mile trail with their horses.

Brisket barn provided food for the 2-day event and riders got to camp out over night.

Tickets were 25 dollars and people could participate in bucket raffles. If riders did not want to come out because of the pandemic, they could still purchase a ticket and ride their horse at home.

Sally’s Fund volunteer said that the funds raised this year were extremely important for Sally’s Fund.

“Horses are, they’re their own breed and not as cheap to take care of. So, we are very very fortunate that over at UPAWS we have the horse barn there, but it takes a lot to keep this going too.”

Sally’s Fund has now adopted eleven abused or neglected horses in the past year. Three of those horses were adopted within the last month.

